Some Big Divorce Energy coming from movie star Brad Pitt, as he’s bought a “historic, castle-like oceanside home” in Monterey County’s Carmel Highlands, but he also bought Aileen Getty’s SoCal house for the occasional L.A. work trip or hook-up.

We have not featured much Brad Pitt content on the pages of SFist since back when Pitt played former Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane in the 2011 film Moneyball. But things might get more Pitt-iful around here when Brad Pitt moves to NorCal, as the Bay Area News Group reported last week that Pitt is moving to Carmel, and has a further celebrity junk news update Friday that he bought Aileen Getty’s house in Los Feliz as his Hollywood area home-away-from-home.

(If you need a Getty fresher-upper, Aileen Getty is the granddaughter of J. Paul Getty, her brother was the one who got “kidnapped,” she was diagnosed as HIV-positive in 1985, and these days she does philanthropy for HIV/AIDS research and climate advocacy.)

These real estate transactions tell the tale of rich people who are nothing like us. TMZ reported last week that Pitt sold his Los Feliz mansion for $39 million. (It used to be Elvira a.k.a. Cassandra Peterson’s place, and she sold for $1.7M back in 1994.) This follows news from last summer that Pitt had bought a $40 million castle-looking home overlooking the ocean in Monterey County’s unincorporated Carmel Highlands. Now add the development that it was Aileen Getty who bought Pitt’s Los Feliz mansion, and he bought her 2,000-square-foot home nearby for $5.5 million, to "downsize" and do whatever Brad Pitt does when Brad Pitt is in Los Angeles.

Reportedly, Brad is looking for a calmer life these days, and may be spending more time in Northern California than Southern California in the coming years.

The Bay Area News Group describes Pitt’s Monterey property as “'Seaward,' a historic, castle-like oceanside home in Carmel Highlands.” The Robb Report has pictures of the place, saying it was “originally built by architect Charles Sumner Greene around 1918,” and “Sited on a rocky cliff, the off-market property was previously occupied for over two decades by late Chicago financier Joe Ritchie.”

A historic pic is below.

Seaward. Photo via Wikimedia

Carmel Highlands is not to be confused with Carmel-by-the-Sea, which is about five miles away, and where Clint Eastwood was mayor for a while in the late 1980s.

Image: PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 24: Brad Pitt onstage while David Fincher receives the "Honorary César Award" during the 48th Cesar Film Awards at L'Olympia on February 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)