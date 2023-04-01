- Three earthquakes rattled the Bay Area on Saturday morning, with the first 3.0-magnitude quake hitting near the Oakland Zoo in Knowland Park at 9:24 a.m. The following two back-to-back earthquakes, both measuring 3.2 magnitude, occurred at 9:40 a.m., with no reported injuries or damages. [KTVU]
- Despite California’s flavored tobacco ban, an ABC7 investigation found just how easy it was to still find and buy flavored tobacco products in the Bay Area (very easy, apparently). Most smoke shop employees the team talked to said they hadn’t received any direction from the state on the new tobacco law. [ABC7]
- BART is replacing some tracks and doing work between the Rockridge and Orinda stations on Saturday and Sunday, so factor that into your plans. There will be a free shuttle bus provided as an alternative. [KNTV]
- Park officials closed South Park Drive at Tilden Regional Park near the Berkeley foothills to vehicle traffic to make the road safe for migrating newts, who are waking up from hibernation and searching for pools of water to mate in at nearby Wildcat Creek, Regional Parks Botanic Garden, and Tilden Golf Course. [Mercury News]
- Redwood City police are searching for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident near Veterans Boulevard and Maple Street at about 9:25 p.m. Friday night, where a bicyclist and car were involved in a collision. [KPIX]
- The Michelin Guide-listed dumpling spot, Dumpling Home in Hayes Valley, is getting a second location right in Pac Heights. [Eater]
