- A teenager has been taken into custody on suspicion of murdering two brothers who attended Berkeley High School at a birthday celebration held in a rented Airbnb property in Oakland last year, police say. The victims, who were apparently targeted because of a conflict at school, were 17-year-old Jayz Sotelo Garcia and his 15-year-old brother Angel Garcia, who were the eldest of a family of six children. [KTVU]
- Hundreds of young elephant seals have made their annual return to Drakes Beach along Point Reyes National Seashore. They usually flock to the beach from December through March for the birthing and mating season, and the National Park Service is closing the beach to give them some room. [KPIX / Twitter]
- Authorities said that a man and a woman in Solano County allegedly killed a man and then kept his body for days, before burning it in a local field. The suspects, 38-year-old Wendy Warren and 39-year-old Emmanuel Justin, from West Sacramento, allegedly lured the 35-year-old Theodore Washington to a location before they allegedly murdered him then dumped his remains in an unincorporated area near Vacaville. [KTVU]
- In a cheeky early April Fool’s Joke, Illuminated Arts announced that all three Doggie Diner Heads in Golden Gate Park are missing. [Twitter]
- More details are emerging in the death of the Oakland resident who was shot late Wednesday night — the first report stated that they were shot on the freeway, but police said that the shooting actually occurred on city streets. [KNTV]
- A 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were arrested in connection with the robbery of $1,400 of merch at a supermarket in the Fairmont Shopping Center on Wednesday, police said. [KPIX]
Image via National Parks Service.