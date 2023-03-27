- Our next storm system will arrive Monday night with strong winds at its front edge. We will get more wind and rain, likely through Wednesday, and meteorologists suggest that with our very saturated ground, it won't take super-strong gusts to topple more trees. [KTVU]
- Two people were killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Vallejo Sunday night. The shooting took place on the 500 block of Tennessee Street in Vallejo around 10:50 p.m., and no arrest has been made. [NBC Bay Area]
- Longtime Oakland BBQ spot Everett and Jones was robbed on two successive nights last week, likely by the same thief. The suspect returned on a second night with a welding tool in order to access a larger safe. [Chronicle]
- A stunning lineup of five planets will appear in the night sky this week, in an occurrence that happens about every five years. Starting after sundown on Tuesday, where the sky is clear, you should be able to see a lineup of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus. [CNN]
- A portion of Highway 101 in Novato, at the Sonoma-Marin border, reopened Sunday after a closure due to a landslide and a damaged PG&E gas pipe. [Chronicle]
- High-profile transgender activist and United Airlines flight attendant Kayleigh Scott was found dead in her Denver apartment last week. [Bay Area News Group]
- The debate lingers on about creating a permanent "green space" on Golden Gate Avenue outside St. Anthony's Dining Room, which critics say will just attract more drug use and illegal activity. [KPIX]
- The tule elk herds in Point Reyes National Seashore, which were decimated during the drought, appear to have rebounded by about 19% over this winter. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist