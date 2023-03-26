In unincorporated Gilroy, California early Sunday morning, a man barricaded himself inside a home after firing a weapon at sheriff's deputies who had arrived to perform a welfare check, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office.

Officials first confirmed the incident in a tweet Sunday morning, saying that the standoff began at about 8 a.m., when the deputies tried to make contact with the man. The man, whose identity has not been released, responded by pulling out a gun and firing at them, the Chronicle reported.

Update: 2/ PIO currently on scene at Dryden Ave at Bishop Court. Shots have been fired at deputies. We are continuing to use all deescalation measures for a peaceful outcome. Please continue to stay away from the area. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/WktHae2x8C — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) March 26, 2023

The deputies reportedly took cover and called for backup, prompting the department's Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team to arrive as well at the scene on the 3000 block of Dryden Avenue at Bishop Court.

These teams were "using all available de-escalation tactics for a peaceful resolution," according to the sheriff.

However, as of this afternoon, the sheriff’s public information officer, Russell Davis, told ABC7 News that the suspect continues to fire rounds out at deputies on scene. Davis said that it remains an active scene as of 1 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities did not say whether or not anyone had been injured or released more details. The situation seems to still be developing.

Image via Tony Webster, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons.