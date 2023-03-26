- An argument reportedly broke out among three men Saturday morning at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in South Lake Tahoe, resulting in one man's fatal shooting and two others' arrests. The casino was placed under a shelter-in-place order, and once the casino was secured, police found the two shooting suspects, who were arrested about 20 miles from the scene. [ABC7]
- A joyous parade was held for longtime San Francisco street performer Larry “Bucket Man” Hunt in downtown San Francisco on Market Street Saturday afternoon, featuring live music performances, and the crowd even joining in with a bucket and drumsticks. Hunt had died on February 23 at age 64, with no cause of death released. [Chronicle]
- The San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics are playing a two-game exhibition set, Sunday at the Oakland Coliseum and Monday at Oracle Park, in the year’s return of Major League Baseball. Although the games won’t count in the standings, the “Bay Bridge Series” is expected to draw big crowds. [Chronicle]
- A deadly shooting at a warehouse party in North Bay’s Santa Rosa left one person dead and another injured, according to the Santa Rosa police. Authorities said that the suspect is in custody. [KTVU]
- Police found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning near Highway 580 in East Oakland. He later died of his injuries. [Chronicle]
- After last week’s storms, damage to the historic UC Botanical Garden in Berkeley is still being cleaned up. Several ancient trees, including a Coast Redwood (Sequoia sempervirens) and California Buckeye (Aesculus californica), as well as dozens of global plants, were destroyed by the wind, according to officials. [KTVU]
