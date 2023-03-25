Early Saturday morning, a vehicle careened off the San Mateo bridge and tumbled 15 feet down an embankment on the Hayward side, the California Highway Patrol said.

The incident occurred near the toll plaza around 7 a.m. Saturday, according to KPIX. KTVU reported that the driver of the car had suffered a medical emergency.

The car, a black older model classic car, reportedly landed in approximately over a foor of water. CHP and firefighters arrived quickly to rescue the driver, resulting in two lanes being shut down on the eastbound side of State Route 92 in response, KRON4 reported.

All lanes were reportedly reopened by 8:35 a.m.

When the car rolled off the side of the bridge, it took out nearly 50 feet of chain link fence and four posts, according to KTVU.

Although the driver was described as "negative for injury" by the CHP, they reportedly received medical attention. No additional information regarding the accident or the driver's condition was available at the time.

Image via Unsplash/Mick Haupt.