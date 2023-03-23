A suspect is in custody for the March 16 pistol-whipping incident onboard a BART train that resulted in a shot being fired in the train car.

The frightening incident on the night of March 16 led to a temporary closure of Embarcadero Station and a hunt by BART Police for both the suspect and victim. The pistol-beating and the shot fired appear to have occurred during an argument between two men while the train was in the Transbay Tube, and BART Police said that they were waiting for the arriving train at Embarcadero Station, only to then not find either the suspect or the victim.

The victim was located later that evening at 16th and Mission Station, with a bullet-graze wound, for which he was treated at SF General.

As BART Police announced Thursday, a suspect has been taken into custody on suspicion of attempted homicide. The suspect, Adonte Bailey, was identified using BART's surveillance camera system, police say. Bailey was allegedly carrying a firearm at the time of his arrest, and police are in the process of matching it to the gun used in the March 16 incident.

"This is one more example in which the combination of our network of high-quality surveillance cameras and our dedicated officers leads to an arrest,” says BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez in a statement. "We want to thank the San Francisco Police Department for their tremendous partnership in this case."

BART notes that there are now 4,000 surveillance cameras throughout the BART system. And, "This week BART increased foot patrols on trains and in stations by adding eight to 18 additional officers each shift to complement BPD’s team of unarmed, uniformed Crisis Intervention Specialists, Ambassadors, Fare Inspection Officers and Community Service Officers."

Photo: Giorgio Trovato