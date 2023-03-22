The Bay Area's loss is Las Vegas' gain with sexy former 49er Jimmy Garoppolo headed to become the Raiders' newest quarterback. And two workers at the Chicken Ranch brothel in Pahrump, Nevada have a special lifetime offer for Jimmy G.

"I almost fainted when I heard Jimmy signed with the Raiders," says sex worker Caitlin Bell in a statement, per TMZ. "He deserves free sex just for joining our team. But he gets free sex for life from us just because he’s such a legit babe!"

Yes, the unmarried Garoppolo, who has been known to date adult film actresses, can now head to Pahrump during the offseason, or whenever he has some time off in Vegas, and get free services from Bell and her coworker Alice Little.

Says Little to TMZ, "Jimmy brought the Niners to the Super Bowl and he could do the same for the Raiders. The next Big Game is in Vegas, so I’m going to go all the way to inspire Jimmy to go all the way!"

It's unclear which offer came first, but TMZ notes that another, competing brothel in Pahrump also extended a free-sex offer to Garoppolo after he signed with the Raiders. Sheri's Ranch allegedly sent a letter to Jimmy G saying that he and some teammates should come by for a "celebratory weekend blowout... to take advantage of the resort’s themed hotel suites, bar and restaurant, swimming pool, and Jacuzzi — all expenses paid, of course."

So yes, in addition to his sweet three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Raiders, Jimmy is set to be swimming in you know what, gratis, for the next three years in Sin City. Should he be into that sort of thing.

The Chicken Ranch was the subject of a 1982 documentary, called Chicken Ranch, directed by Sandi Sissel and Nick Broomfield. It is not to be confused with the nearby Moonlite BunnyRanch, which was featured on the HBO series Cathouse.

Top image: Garoppolo photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images; other photos via Instagram and Chicken Ranch website