Late Wednesday morning SF Mayor London Breed shared the news that two unidentified people died during storm-related mayhem the day before.

Two San Franciscans died Tuesday, both reportedly suffering injuries from falling trees in the storm, and both were taken to Zuckerberg SF General Hospital.

KRON4 reports that one death occurred when a tree fell on two people at Polk and Post streets around 3:40 p.m. One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and a second had non-life-threatening injuries.

The second death, while not confirmed, appears to have been from a fallen tree on 23rd Avenue near Lincoln Way.

Mayor Breed announced the deaths on Twitter, and also retweeted a message from the Department of Emergency Management from this morning. It said, in preparation for more rain showers Wednesday, "If you’re driving, biking, or walking take your time and look out for one another. Wearing bright colors can help you stand out in the rain. Also, stay away from flooded areas."

We tragically lost two lives due to yesterday's dangerous storm that hit San Francisco. These repeated storms have been very challenging and caused severe conditions that our City crews are working to assess. https://t.co/v01kfh0W5w — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 22, 2023

Also, Mission Local is reporting that SFPD Sgt. Kevin Brugaletta, the rangemaster at the Lake Merced police shooting range, was "badly injured on Tuesday when a tree fell on his city vehicle."

Earlier we learned that a man was killed and a woman was injured when a tree fell on their car in Walnut Creek. As NBC Bay Area reported, that incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on Stanley Dollar Drive.

Also, a man, possibly a plumber, was killed when a tree fell and crush his plumbing van in San Mateo County. That incident happened on Alpine Road just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, near Portola Valley. As KRON4 reports, firefighters were attempting to rescue the occupant of the van when a second tree fell and hit a car behind the van, but no one was in that vehicle at the time. Around 1:55 p.m., firefighters reached the man in the van and he was pronounced dead.

This post has been updated with details about the San Francisco deaths.