- PG&E admitted that the power outages from Tuesday’s storms knocked out power for 450,000 customers statewide, the largest outage in 28 years. “This is the most impactful storm that we have seen in terms of customers out in a single day in the Bay Area since 1995,” PG&E COO Sumeet Singh said at a press conference. [Examiner]
- Former Giants pitcher Sergio Romo, remembered for wearing an “I just look illegal” t-shirt at the 2012 Championship parade, signed a symbolic contract so he can throw a first pitch in an exhibition game and retire as a Giant. Romo was on all three modern-era Giants championship teams (2010, 2012, 2014), and hopes to throw the first pitch in at least one exhibition games against the Oakland A’s, before he retires at age 40. [Chronicle]
- The 4/20 Hippie Hill festival announced its 2023 return, but did not detail any of the musical acts scheduled (though Berner will almost certainly headline again). Yet they did announce there will be a “global live stream” that costs $3.99, and confirmed there would be some manner of “live performances.” [420 Hippie Hill]
- The Catholic Diocese of Oakland, is “giving strong consideration to filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy” because oh lord do they have problems with sexual abuse lawsuits. [Diocese of Oakland]
- The SF DBI is ordering a “complete structural inspection” of the facade at 555 California Street, where a glass panel flew off the building during Tuesday’s storms. [NBC Bay Area]
- The NCAA March Madness basketball tournament tipped off today, and the only Bay Area team in the men's tournament St. Mary’s plays VCU at 11 a.m. Friday (TBS), while in the women's bracket, the only Bay Area team Stanford plays Sacred Heart at 4:30 p.m. Friday (ESPN2). [NCAA]
Image: SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 31: Sergio Romo #54 of the San Francisco Giants waves to the crowd during the San Francisco Giants World Series victory parade on October 31, 2012 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Giants beat the Detroit Tigers to win the 2012 World Series. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)