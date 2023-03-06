- A den mother hiking with a Boy Scout troop in Santa Clara County was killed by a falling tree on Sunday morning. The tragic incident happened around 10 a.m. on what's called the PG&E Trail in Rancho San Antonio Park. [KTVU]
- One person was injured in a shooting on Treasure Island around 1 a.m. Sunday. This shooting appears to be in addition to three separate shootings that took place in San Francisco overnight on Saturday. [Chronicle]
- KRON4 and others captured the moment the Bay Lights went out Sunday night on the Bay Bridge. The highly publicized event is hoping to drum up more funds to restore the light installation. [KRON4]
- A shooting reportedly took place in the parking lot of a Topgolf in San Jose on Saturday, injuring one person. [KRON4]
- Steph Curry was back playing with the Warriors on Sunday, after missing 11 games due to a leg injury, in a game against the Lakers, but the Warriors lost 105-113. [NBC Sports]
- A new Shake Shack opened to lines around the block in Walnut Creek over the weekend. [KRON4]
- Entrys are now being accepted for this year's World's Ugliest Dog competition at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in June. [ABC 7]
- Four U.S. citizens were kidnapped Friday in the northern Mexico town of Matamoros, near Brownsville, Texas, according the FBI. [Associated Press]
Photo: CastroCam.net