- Police responded to a fight at a Santa Rosa high school on Wednesday, and we're now learning that a 16-year-old boy, Jayden Pienta, was fatally stabbed in the fight. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the stabbing. [KTVU / KPIX]
- A man set himself on fire in Sproul Plaza on the UC Berkeley campus on Wednesday just after 4:30 p.m. The man was apparently screaming "Mormon mafia!" and he has been hospitalized in critical condition after sustaining second- and third-degree burns. [Berkeley Scanner / Berkeleyside]
- The wife of missing Bay Area radio personality, 94.9's Jeffrey "JV" Vandergrift, revealed in a public statement Wednesday that "personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back." [NBC Bay Area]
- SF Supervisor Connie Chan has officially voiced her opposition to Mayor London Breed's downtown tax-cut plan, saying she fears it could impact critical city services due to the current deficit. [Chronicle]
- VP Kamala Harris arrives back in the Bay Area Friday to attend a fundraiser and to meet with Asian-American and Pacific Islander small business owners in a roundtable discussion about entrepreneurship. [KTVU]
- The California Employment Development Department (EDD) is now garnishing wages from some workers who they say were mistakenly approved for unemployment benefits during the pandemic when they were not eligible. [KTVU]
- Convicted Robert Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan, now 78, has been denied parole for a 16th time, after a hearing at a state prison in San Diego County. [Associated Press]
Photo: Megan O'Hanlon