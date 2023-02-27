- There is another blizzard and winter storm warning in effect for the Sierra through 4 a.m. Wednesday. Here in the Bay Area, we will be seeing periods of heavy rain through the afternoon Monday, and the showers will continue into early Wednesday, after which things dry out again. [Chronicle]
- Police are seeking a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run collision Sunday morning that left a 64-year-old pedestrian dead in East Palo Alto. The suspect vehicle, which was found abandoned near the scene, careened into multiple parked cars and a fence in addition to hitting a man who was standing in his driveway on Ralmar Avenue. [KPIX]
- At least one person was killed in a collision involving a big rig Monday morning in Contra Costa County, on Vasco Road near Camino Diablo in Brentwood. [KRON4]
- There are still no leads in the missing-persons case of 54-year-old Jeffrey "JV" Vandergrift, the Wild 94.9 personality who was last seen on Feb. 23 — and police say he is considered "at risk." [KRON4]
- Comcast/Xfinity has restored internet service for about 5,000 customers in Oakland who lost it over the weekend after a fiber-optic cable was damaged in gunfire. [KTVU]
- The Supreme Court will be hearing arguments on Tuesday in the Republican-state-led challenge to President Biden's student loan forgiveness program. [New York Times]
- In a scrappy showing, the Warriors defeated the Timberwolves Sunday 109-104. [East Bay Times]
- Sunday marked the sixth annual Black Joy Parade in downtown Oakland, marking Black History Month, which was attended by hundreds despite iffy weather. [Hoodline / Chronicle]
Photo: Horvath Mark