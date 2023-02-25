- Jeffrey Vandergrift, the DJ also known as JV from "The JV Show" on Wild 94.9, is reportedly missing, according to SFPD. Vandergrift is a 6-foot-tall, 180-pound bald white male with brown eyes and numerous tattoos, and police are asking for the public’s help locating him after he disappeared Thursday night somewhere in San Francisco. [ABC7]
- A dock fire erupted on Friday night at Markley Cove in Lake Berryessa, drawing Cal Fire's Lake-Napa County unit and several other agencies to the scene. Officials reported that the dock's blaze engulfed a combination of approximately 10 to 20 boats, jet skis, and houseboats before it was contained, but no injuries were reported. [KTVU]
#WaterwayIC - CAL FIRE LNU/Napa County Fire and multiple agencies are on scene of a dock fire at Lake Berryessa's Markley Cove. A mix of approximately 10-20 boats, jet skis and houseboats are on fire. There are no reported injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/bQ1xjIykPx— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) February 25, 2023
- Oakland's sixth annual Black Joy Parade will take place Sunday at 12:30 p.m. in downtown Oakland. The parade and celebration is put on by nonprofits based in Oakland to celebrate the Black experience and the community's contribution to history and culture. [ABC7]
- Oakland witnessed three separate sideshows overnight, with one of them involving a big-rig. Apparently, at about 2:30 a.m., a semi-truck joined in a sideshow near Maritime and Grand Avenues by driving around in circles, and members of the crowd hopped on the back of the truck. [KRON4]
- On Friday, a California appeals court declared that the $312-million project to transform Berkeley's historic People's Park into housing for approximately 1,100 students and over 100 homeless people who frequently camp on the 2.8-acre area isn’t addressing the environmental concerns, and won’t be able to proceed. [Chronicle]
- According to authorities, Ramon Escobar, the convicted serial killer, is believed to have killed his new cellmate on Friday at a central California prison. [KPIX]
