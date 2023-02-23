- Brrr! The temperature in San Francisco hit a record on Wednesday, never rising above 48 degrees when the average high for this time of year is 61. There's a winter weather advisory today for the Sonoma coastal range, and yesterday saw snow blanketing usual spots in the Santa Cruz mountains. [KTVU]
- A 41-year-0ld man who was found dead in a vehicle at a West Oakland homeless camp was apparently killed by a gunshot wound. The death last week on the 600 block of Castro Street, has just been ruled a homicide and is being investigated. [Bay Area News Group]
- A new downtown Oakland business, The Suit Lounge, was burglarized Monday morning and cleaned out before it could have its grand opening. Thieves broke in and stole around $45,000 worth of men's clothing. [KTVU]
- San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu is uing the state's Red Flag law to seek a permanent gun violence restraining order against the suspect in the synagogue blanks-shooting incident earlier this month. Chiu says that Mishin "is a textbook example of someone who poses a risk to the public and should not have access to firearms." [KTVU]
- Ziyad “Zee” Katami, who was a well known fixture on 16th Street in the Mission District, typically parked with his drop-top Mercedes Benz outside Randa's Market, died earlier this month at age 66 and the block is in mourning. [Mission Local]
- The EPA is set to announce today that it has approved $727 million in low-interest loans to the Santa Clara Valley Water District to fund a rebuild/retrofit project at Anderson Dam near Morgan Hill. [Bay Area News Group]
- When the Oscars air on March 12, they will show all 23 categories of awards being given out once again, after getting dragged last year for demoting eight categories to a pre-ceremony while the auditorium was half-empty. [Vulture]