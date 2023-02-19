- Norovirus, the extremely contagious virus that causes stomach problems from vomiting and explosive diarrhea, is spreading through San Francisco. Wastewater data shows that levels of the virus are increasing in sewers in the city proper, while also skyrocketing in Fremont, Newark, and Pacifica. [SF Standard]
- On Saturday morning, a food vendor was assaulted by a suspect with a baseball bat on the 1400 block of Old Bayshore Highway, marking the second attack of its kind in San Jose this week, according to the San Jose Police Department. The suspect in the attack was reportedly an 43-year-old male employee of a nearby business, Intex Auto Parts. [KRON4 / KPIX]
- On Saturday morning, a unique standalone book kiosk called the San Francisco Public Library Book Stop was launched on Treasure Island. Touted as the first of its kind in San Francisco, it will feature a collection of popular books for anyone with a library card. [SF Examiner]
- A house fire in San Lorenzo, California, early Sunday morning has resulted in the injuries of two people and the death of a cat and a missing dog. The house sustained significant damage during the fire, but the cause is still under investigation. [KRON4]
- Authorities said that an abandoned building in San Leandro on 139th and Washington Ave. also caught fire early Sunday morning, spewing smoke that could reportedly be seen for miles around it. [KTVU]
- On Saturday, Twitter users logged into their accounts to find a were presented with a choice by the social media platform: either sign up for the new premium Twitter Blue or forfeit the popular account security feature text message two-factor authentication. [KPIX]
- And following Twitter’s lead, Meta is also reportedly trying out a new paid subscription service for users. [CNBC]
Image via Unsplash/adrian_trinkaus.