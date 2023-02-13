A much anticipated new Indian restaurant is getting ready to open in the splashy former Dosa space at the corner of Fillmore and Post streets, and it's just gotten a full makeover.

Copra, the new restaurant from former Campton Place chef Srijith Gopinathan, has been aiming for a mid-February opening, and the space is looking almost ready for its debut. SFist first reported on the new concept headed to the former Dosa back in April 2022, and since then more details have arrived about the project, which is a third partnership between Gopinathan and Ayesha Thapar. The partners also operate the popular and well designed Ettan in Palo Alto, and the casual Little Blue Door in Los Altos.

The name Copra refers to dried coconut meat, an essential Indian ingredient, and as the Chronicle reported, the menu will focus on the southern coast of India, which is where Gopinathan grew up. Dishes are expected to include "Dungeness crab swimming in a bath of caramelized coconut, tamarind and coconut milk; and kothu roti, a popular street food dish of chopped roti and meat that pulls flavors from nearby Sri Lanka," per the Chronicle.

Gopinathan also hints at an upcoming tuna dish made with betel leaf, which he told the Chronicle he was working with a local farmer to grow. Betel leaf has been commonly chewed since ancient times in multiple Asian cultures, and Gopinathan says it was something his grandmother chewed after meals.

You can also expect some interesting vegetarian options at Copra. Gopinathan was a partner in the development of Mamu, a mushroom-based meat alternative from Morgan Hill-based Sempera Organics, and dishes made with Mamu have already made it onto his menu at Ettan, as the SF Business Times reported.

Gopinathan and Thapar opened Ettan to immediate acclaim just before pandemic lockdowns began, in February 2020 — and it's known as much for its atmosphere and design as for the food. Thapar earlier told the Business Times that Copra would have the same "scale and design grandeur" as Ettan, and promised a "prominent, landmark-style destination restaurant."

The exterior of the former bank building that for over a decade was home to Dosa has received a new, bright white coat of paint. And we're looking forward to getting a glimpse of the interior, which the Chronicle said would include "tropical wallpaper and decor."

Gopinathan first made waves in SF as executive chef at Campton Place, the restaurant that ultimately held two Michelin stars in the Taj Campton Place hotel. That restaurant has since closed and Gopinathan parted ways with the hotel.

An exact opening date for Copra has not been announced, and there does not appear to be a website live yet. We'll update you if we learn more in the coming days.

Copra - Opening soon at 1700 Fillmore Street, at Post