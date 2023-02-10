An apparent butane or propane leak that seems unrelated to BART shut down a few BART stations Friday morning, and it sounds like all traffic on several Daly City thoroughfares is completely shut down as well.

Friday morning BART service in the southern part of the city, as well as Daly City and Colma, were disrupted by a possible hazardous materials leak, according to KGO. BART initially described the closures in a 10 a.m. tweet as being “due to police activity,” but we have since learned that the cause is a possible chemical leak.

BART service has stopped between Balboa Park and Colma on the San Francisco Line due to police activity. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) February 10, 2023



KRON4 adds that the Daly City BART station was evacuated. As of press time for this post, the Daly City and Colma stations are still closed, and trains are not running through those stations. And the Daly City Police Department just added at 11:46 a.m. Friday that “The entire intersection of John Daly Blvd at Junipero Serra Blvd is completely shut down to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Please try to find an alternate route. Fire and law enforcement personnel are on scene investigating a hazardous material incident.”

(1/2) HAPPENING NOW: The entire intersection of John Daly Blvd at Junipero Serra Blvd is completely shut down to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Please try to find an alternate route. Fire and law enforcement personnel are on scene investigating a hazardous material incident. — Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) February 10, 2023

Though as of 11:30 a.m., BART says the Balboa Park station has reopened.

Update 11:28 am: Balboa Park station has REOPENED.



Daly City and Colma stations remain closed



🟨 will run Antioch - Balboa Park / South SF - SFO

🟦 will run Dublin - Balboa Park



We have updated the current service map (as of 11:25 am) to reflect Balboa Park reopening. pic.twitter.com/CHpJnOb5ms — BART (@SFBART) February 10, 2023



The situation appears to be unrelated to the BART system itself. According to NBC Bay Area, “the driver of a truck carrying butane or propane pulled over near a BART track overcrossing in Daly City because he thought something might be leaking.” The station adds that “The driver then called 911 after seeing one of the containers leaking.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Related: BART Had To Halt All Service Early Friday Morning, But Most Lines Now Running As Normal [SFist]

Image: BART.gov