- Jen Angel, the Oakland baker and noted activist who was gravely injured trying to chase down thieves who robbed her on Monday, has died. Angel had been on life support and was unlikely to recover from traumatic brain injuries. Friends posted a statement saying, "Jen believed in a world where everyone has the ability to live a dignified and joyful life and worked toward an ecologically sustainable and deeply participatory society." [ABC 7]
- Chronicle reporter Kevin Fagan paid a visit to Capp Street and interviewed several sex workers there, finding that around half of them are homeless and using sex work to feed a drug habit. Fagan also notes that the rates the women are charging — as little as $50 to $80 for sex — have barely changed in two decades. [Chronicle]
- Dharmesh Patel, the SoCal doctor who allegedly drove his family off a cliff at Devil's Slide cliff in Pacifica on January 2, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges in a Redwood City courthouse on Thursday. [ABC 7]
- UCSF is seeking help identifying a patient, a 35-year-old woman who was brought in to the hospital on January 31 without any identification. [KTVU]
- Inflation could mean that BART fares will go up 11% over the next two years. [KTVU]
- Three members of the Gamos family, accused of trafficking Filipino immigrants in the running of their Rainbow Bright adult-care company in San Mateo County, have been convicted and sentenced to five to nine years. [KPIX]
- A Calistoga man has filed a lawsuit against the Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley hotel claiming he was infected with Legionnaire's disease in downtown Napa last July, even though he never visited the hotel where the bacteria was later discovered in a water supply. [KRON4]
- An investigation has found that six top officials at the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission diverted bottles of rare and pricy Pappy Van Winkle bourbon out of state warehouses for their own personal consumption. [New York Times]