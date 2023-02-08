Fast on the heels of the news that Michelin three-starred Quince is undergoing a six-month renovation, we learn that owners Lindsay and Michael Tusk are planning a new casual off-shoot.

The SF Business Times reports that the Tusks are taking over the space formerly occupied by The Station SF at 596 Pacific Avenue — at the corner of Kearny and Pacific, one block east of Quince and Cotogna. More recently, the place was home to the short-lived David Rio's Chai Bar.

The concept is apparently a gelato and espresso café, though the Tusks have not commented or given any details on the project. But the Business Times has a source that described it as "a creative concept involving health-conscious choices in addition to the Italian ice cream favorite."

Both Quince and sister wine bar Verjus are currently closed — Verjus, which debuted in 2019, has been closed since the start of the pandemic but is available as a private event space. Cotogna, meanwhile, remains open as usual, Tuesday to Saturday, for lunch and dinner.

Quince is expected to reopen sometime this summer.

Originally opened in Pacific Heights in 2003 (where Octavia is now), Quince relocated to the space at 470 Pacific Avenue in 2009, and last underwent a renovation in 2014, prior to earning its third Michelin star. Quince remains one of only three Michelin three-star restaurants in San Francisco proper, along with Benu and Atelier Crenn.

