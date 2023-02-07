What had been a pretty popular pandemic-era spot for Negronis, spritzes, and tinned fish, Chezchez, is now closed, and it remains to be seen if the Bon Vivants/Trick Dog team will be having another go with another concept in the space.

Eater broke the news Monday that what fans hoped may be a temporary closure in the month of January turns out to be permanent. Josh Harris, the owner of BV Hospitality and Trick Dog, declined to comment to SFist about whether or not his team is holding on to the lease, or what any future plans may be.

Chezchez was only open 16 months, since August 2021. The liquor license for the space, still under the name of predecessor bar Bon Voyage!, is not up for renewal until September.

The space at 584 Valencia has seen its fair share of turnover in the last decade since it was revived as a restaurant space. For years, back in the 90s, it was the original home of Charles Phan's Slanted Door — becoming, notably, the first restaurant in the Mission District in anyone's memory to offer valet parking. Phan held on to the building as it transitioned into a retail space in the aughts, and then in 2011, he opened Wo Hing General Store, a Chinese concept that lasted only two years in the space.

Later, the husband and wife team of chef Hiro Sone and Lissa Doumani, the couple behind the acclaimed Ame at the St. Regis hotel and the former Terra/Bar Terra in St. Helena, opened a French-inspired bistro in the space called Urchin, which opened and closed in one year between mid-2014 and mid-2015.

The BV Hospitality team stepped in to open Bon Voyage!, a tropical and travel-themed cocktail bar, in the fall of 2018. And, mid-pandemic, in 2021, they pivoted to create Chezchez, which had a decidedly more European, apero-culture vibe, and capitalized on the sidewalk and parklet seating.

As Harris told Eater at the time, "We don’t feel like we need to be in competition with ourselves. We want places to exist on the merits of their own personalities, of their own concept, and so Trick Dog is in the conversation a lot when we talk about the opening of Chezchez but it was important that Chezchez had its own identity and also that it was wanted and what we liked."

So, perhaps, Chezchez had its day, and the team is working on something new. Or, perhaps, the space will sit empty again for some indeterminate amount of time — which would be unfortunate because of its prime location.

Stay tuned.

Related: Trick Dog Rings In 10 Years With a 'Museum' of Its Menu Artistry, and a Drive to Keep On Innovating