- This morning's rain should fade off quickly around 9 a.m. with slight possibility of an afternoon shower, but more rain and wind arrives Saturday. Expect gusty winds and rain showers all over the Bay through mid-afternoon Sunday. [Chronicle]
- PG&E is going to be giving credits on bills this month or next, accelerating the cap-and-trade credits that would have been given in April, due to the high cost of energy. Most consumers will see credits of around $90 to $120, but this may not defray already exorbitant costs for natural gas. [KTVU / Chronicle]
- Smoke was visible across Oakland late Thursday afternoon as fire crews battled a house fire in the Oakland hills, on the 6800 block of Aitken Drive. The fire became a three-alarm blaze and impacted at least two other nearby homes. [KPIX]
- Napa police say they have arrested a suspect, Steven Jose Paulino, believed to be responsible for 20 commercial burglaries in the city. [KRON4]
- SF's Department of Public Works has for some reason gone to battle in Bernal Heights over some harmless benches that have been built around street trees, calling them "unpermitted encroachments" on the sidewalk and trying to get residents to pay $1,400 for permits for them. [Hoodline]
- Bay Area blues legend and Berkeley resident Taj Mahal is up for a Grammy on Sunday for Best Traditional Blues Album, and he just gave an interview to KPIX.
- Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is postponing a planned trip to Beijing after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted floating over Montana. [CNN]
- Aging Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shut down rumors about playing for the 49ers next season, saying he's "not going to San Fran." [KRON4]
Photo: Oakland Fire Dept./Twitter