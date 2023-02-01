A man was found with a fatal gunshot wound, sitting in a parked car on Tuesday in the Little Hollywood section of the Bayview.

Officers found the victim Tuesday morning at 7:21 a.m., as the SFPD announced today. The man was found in a parked vehicle on the 100 block of Hester Avenue.

Medical personnel were summoned, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is now underway.

This appears to be San Francisco's fifth homicide of the year to date, following the shooting death of a 44-year-old Dublin man on Potrero Hill Saturday night.

Anyone with information about the Hester Avenue case is asked to call the SFPD anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

Photo: Google Street View