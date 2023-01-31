- An Arctic air mass is making things very chilly for the entire country right now, not just the Bay Area. And it won't be lifting off of California for another day or two, so you can expect tonight and tomorrow night to be frigid, with possible temps in the 30s even in certain microclimates in San Francisco, including Twin Peaks, West Portal, Noe Valley, and Bernal Heights. [Chronicle]
- Marin County has activated its temporary warming shelters in the midst of this cold snap. [KTVU]
- The family of 18-year-old Mario Navarro, the one person killed in last week's shootout outside an Oakland gas station, is mourning the loss of their son who "never did anything wrong." [KRON4]
- Two Watsonville residents were arrested over the weekend in Campbell for an alleged mail theft in progress, and they now faces charges of identity theft as well. [KRON4]
- Everett Middle School, between Church and Sanchez at the border of the Castro and the Mission, is getting a $3 million makeover to its schoolyard, in part with help from a concerned neighbor's donation. [Mission Local]
- In the case of Dharmesh Patel, the SoCal man whose wife says he intentionally drove his family off a San Mateo County cliff on January 2, the wife Neha Patel, who remains hospitalized with serious injuries, has so far declined to be interviewed by police or prosecutors. [Bay Area News Group]
- George Santos has announced he's temporarily "stepping aside" from his committee assignments as the drama swirls about his lies. [New York Times]
- Trump's typical tactics of attacking counter-attacking people who sue him and trying to rig the legal system in his favor are not working so well on the multiple legal fronts where he is currently fighting. [New York Times]
Photo: Genessa Panainte