- A new employee at SoMa's Pizza Squared who denied service to SFPD officers over the weekend, allegedly telling them they were not welcome at the restaurant, has been fired. The restaurant said the employee, a trainee shift manager on their third day of work, was reprimanded and let go following uproar from the SF Police Officers Association. [KRON4]
- The Oakland Zoo reopens Friday, Feb. 3 after a sinkhole took out part of its entry road four weeks ago. The zoo's signature winter evening event, Glowfari, has now been extended through March 4. [KRON4]
- We still do not know all the details, but reportedly statements from the wife of Tesla driver Dharmesh Patel led San Mateo County DA Steve Wagstaffe to file attempted murder charges, for allegedly piloting the car off a cliff on Highway 1 near Pacifica on Jan. 2 in a murder-suicide attempt. [Chronicle]
- Legendary Oakland jazz club Yoshi's is at the center of a legal battle between co-founder Yoshie Akiba and her ex-husband and business partner, Kazuo Kasjimura, whom she accuses of "a years-long attempt to seize control of the legendary Oakland jazz club by way of embezzlement and fraud." [Oaklandside]
- The SF SPCA is celebrating its 155th anniversary, and in addition to several upcoming events, they're doing free pet adoptions through tomorrow at their SF shelter. [Hoodline]
- President Biden on Monday said that he will officially end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations for COVID-19 on May 11. [Associated Press]
- More than 1,000 flights were canceled today around the country due to winter weather in the Midwest. [CNN]
- Pi Bar (1432 Valencia Street) is changing hands and will be closing after 13 years, only to reopen soon as a similar concept with pizza, wine, and beer. [SFGate]
- Local restaurant whisperer and food-newshound Tablehopper, a.k.a. Marcia Gagliardi, is relaunching as a paid site/newsletter, and there's now an early-access pre-sale for fans, while the site is in soft-launch mode. [Tablehopper]
- Laverne & Shirley star Cindy Williams has just died at the age of 75. [Associated Press]