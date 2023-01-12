An 18-year-old male who lived in the Tenderloin has not been seen since leaving his apartment last Friday afternoon, and the SFPD is now seeking the public's help in locating him.

18-year-old Maxwell Maltzman was last seen around 2:30 p.m. at his building on the 900 block of Sutter Street, wearing a black sweater and blue jeans. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, around 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

See his photos below.

The police haven't released any further details about Maltzman, whom he may have last spoken to, or the circumstances of his disappearance.

Anyone who locates Maltzman is being asked to call 911 and report his current location and physical description. And anyone with information on his possible whereabouts should call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.