- 49ers’ rookie third-string 23-year-old quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a right elbow injury on the team’s first drive in the 49ers-Eagles game Sunday afternoon, leading to fourth-string Josh Johnson stepping in. That makes Johnson is the fourth quarterback to play for the 49ers this season. [ESPN]
Josh Johnson is in at quarterback.— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 29, 2023
- Cold weather is forecast to show up in the Bay Area Sunday night and stay through Wednesday, with potential frost and freezing warnings. The last time there was a frost advisory in San Francisco county was 2016, and the last freeze warning for San Francisco county was 2007, according to the National Weather Service. [Twitter]
- A Tesla Model S exploded in flames on the U.S. 50 freeway near Sacramento on Saturday afternoon, but no one first was injured, the Sacramento fire department said. Officials said there were no issues with the Tesla before the fire, though firefighters apparently had to use “thousands” of gallons of water to fully extinguish it. [Chronicle]
- The Hayward Police Department said that officers arrested five people in connection with 27 different robberies across the Bay Area, including several at convenience and liquor stores. [KRON4]
- Officials are still taking stock of the damage to Bay Area beaches, with tons of sand moved off of coastlines from Point Reyes to Stinson Beach to Santa Cruz and beyond. [Chronicle]
- The University of California Police Department said that it was searching for a suspect in a robbery who used a knife to slash a person’s purse and take it about two blocks from UC Berkeley’s campus on Saturday. [KRON4]
