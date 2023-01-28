- On Friday night, after Memphis police released the video of the traffic stop where police brutally beat 29-year-old civilian Tyre Nichols, leading to his death, several San Franciscans marched and protested along Market Street. Five Memphis police officers were fired for the incident and had been charged with murder and kidnapping on Thursday. [ABC7]
- The sixth mass shooting in California this month occurred Saturday morning, this time in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles which borders Beverly Hills, taking the lives of three people and injuring four others. At this time, minimal information on the suspect(s) and if they are in custody is available, but police say that it is not an active crime scene. [KTVU]
- Hundreds of people came together in Half Moon Bay Friday evening to mourn and honor the victims of this week’s Half Moon Bay shootings at two local mushroom farms. Officials arrested former employee 66-year-old Chunli Zhao the same day on murder charges in the case, and he reportedly confessed to shooting seven people and injuring another. [Chronicle]
- More details are emerging in the Half Moon Bay shooting, in which a farmworker is accused of shooting seven people in a “workplace violence” incident, according to authorities. The San Mateo County district attorney said Friday that the gunman may have been triggered by a $100 repair bill over farm equipment. [KTVU]
- A high-risk sex offender who tried to kidnap a female student was detained by police in Fairfield this week, authorities said. The suspect, identified as 61-year-old Vallejo resident Ronald McKinney, reportedly tried to approach a girl Wednesday in the area of Fairfield High School. [KPIX]
- An armed robbery was reported at a Mountain View jewelry store on Friday morning, according to the Mountain View Police Department. Police say no one was injured, but three armed robbers took cash from the jewelry store and some customers’ personal belongings. [KRON4]
