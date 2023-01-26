The SFPD believes they have the culprit in a fatal stabbing in the Haight-Ashbury that occurred 16 months ago.

The suspect, 27-year-old Meredith Dechert, was taken into custody Friday in Milpitas, as KRON4 reports. Dechert was initially booked into Santa Clara County jail, and since then has been booked on suspicion of murder into San Francisco County Jail, per KTVU.

Dechert is accused of stabbing a 65-year-old man whose name was never publicly released, in the area of Haight and Shrader streets, around 6 a.m. on September 8, 2021.

The victim was found bleed on the street, taken to an area hospital, and then succumbed to his wounds.

On Facebook, the SFPD reports, "Through the course of their investigation, investigators identified 27-year-old Meredith Dechert of San Francisco as a suspect involved in the homicide and developed probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant."

Dechert's first court date has not yet been set.

A LinkedIn account indicates that a Meredith Dechert graduated from UC Berkeley in 2021, though SFist can not confirm that this is the same person. There was no further work or education history on the account.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images