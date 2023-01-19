The SFMTA board has signed off on Page Street becoming a permanent Slow Street, capping off nearly three years in which a pandemic experiment became popular for many residents.

Page Street, which runs parallel to Haight Street from Hayes Valley through the Lower and Upper Haight to the edge of Golden Gate Park at Stanyan, has been a favorite for bicyclists and neighborhood perambulators since the pandemic began and since those semi-blockades went up at intersections reminding everyone that this was no longer a through street. And neighbors have erected and added to those blockades over the last three years, including pieces of furniture, potted plants, and more.

Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist

As KPIX reports, the board's decision solidifies the street's "slow" status, after "Dozens of bicyclists, walkers and neighbors voiced their support to keep Page Street slow both in-person and online during the SFMTA meeting."

The decision will make permanent the diversion blockades at both Webster and Octavia streets — and will continue to keep Waze and Uber's drive app from directing cars onto Page to avoid the traffic on Oak in getting to Octavia and the freeway.

Mark Dreger, project manager of the Page Slow Street project, showed images of that freeway-bound traffic on Page during a presentation at the board meeting, per KPIX. "It was very much an impact on neighborhood quality of life and traffic safety at the boulevard," Dreger said.

Dreger noted the long and complicated path to getting to this milestone, and the fact that the SFMTA was already working on a pilot program before the pandemic began to divert cars from Page Street near the Octavia interchange.

"We've done so many so many years of engagement with the community, but just looking at the past three, every time we've gone out and we've spoken with people about this slow street, folks are very enthusiastic about what they're seeing," Dreger said, per KPIX.

Supervisor Dean Preston, who represents the district, reiterated those comments saying, "This is a long time coming."

Page Street joins 17 other SF streets that the SFMTA has designated for permanent, pedestrian-, scooter-, bicycle-, and skateboard-friendly calmness from car traffic.

Related: SFMTA Makes 16 Slow Streets Permanent, Including the Humongously Controversial Slow Lake Street