- Former chair of the UC Davis chemistry department Ting Guo was fired Thursday by the UC Board of Regents amidst allegations he raped an 18-year-old high school student three times. The three alleged rapes occurred in 2010, and in a stomach-churning detail, Guo allegedly offered the teen victim $60 for her troubles after one of the rapes. [Chronicle]
Apply starting on Friday, January 20 for a small business flood relief grant, if you've been impacted by flooding from the recent storms.https://t.co/WD2kUfV2fF@LondonBreed @sfoewd pic.twitter.com/QlMjDsZl3j— San Francisco Office of Small Business (@SFOSB) January 17, 2023
- SF businesses are now eligible for grants of up to $5,000 in storm disaster recovery relief. An SF Office of Small Business application portal is scheduled to start taking applications Friday, and small businesses with $5 million or less in annual sales and fewer than 100 employees are eligible for the grant. [Examiner]
- The LA-based chicken tender craze of Dave’s Hot Chicken will open its first location in Oakland Friday, at 2228 Broadway, next to Jack London Square and near the BART 12th Street Oakland Station. The eponymous “Dave” is former French Laundry and Thomas Keller Group chef Dave Kopushyan, who founded the chain in 2017, and it’s now one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the nation. [Hoodline]
- Tickets to Sunday’s 49ers-Cowboys playoff game at Levi’s Stadium are going at $450 for the standing-room area, $500 for nosebleed seats, and $3,596 for front row seats. [Chronicle]
- The Byrds and Crosby, Still & Nash guitarist David Crosby has died of yet-unknown causes, his representative announced Thursday. He was 81. [Variety]
- And if you’re on Twitter, the Elon Musk-owned platform now defaults to that stupid “For You” timeline, which is not the timeline of people you follow. You can just manually switch it to the Following timeline, but still, that’s bullshit, man. [The Verge]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist