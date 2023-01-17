- There were shots fired early Tuesday on Geary Boulevard in the Laurel Heights area. SFPD hasn't released details but an alert went out around 4 a.m. to avoid the area near 3575 Geary Boulevard near Stanyan. [KTVU]
- Bidding in the Twitter surplus office-furniture auction has begun. The neon Twitter bird sign from one of the lobbies is already up to $4,600. [SFist]
- A male victim was left with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing Monday afternoon on the 2600 block of Mission Street. [KRON4]
- A neighborhood in Livermore saw some rare flooding on Monday due to a swollen creek. [KTVU]
- A Castro Valley man talks about losing everything he had in a flood on New Year's Eve, when his apartment was inundated with several feet of water. [NBC Bay Area]
- A total of 289 calls were made to San Francisco's 311 line about fallen trees in the first week of the new year, and the calls were from pretty much every corner of the city. [Chronicle]
- An egg purveyor with its own egg farm, Olivera Egg Ranch in San Jose, has plenty of eggs to sell amid the nationwide egg shortage — and they have so-called "off-grade" eggs with imperfections that are selling for $3/dozen. [ABC 7]
- A San Francisco-based biotech startup called Loyal is seeking to develop the "fountain of youth for dogs" in the form of a pill that reduces the effects of aging and lets companion dogs live longer. [Chronicle]
Image via Heritage Global Partners