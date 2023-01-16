- In honor of MLK Day, Caltrain’s NorCalMLK Celebration locomotive took a festive trip today from San Jose to San Francisco. It's the first time the free commemorative ride, which dates back to the 1980s, has happened in three years. [Mercury News]
- The CHP is seeking the public's help in locating the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash on New Year's Day that claimed the life of 19-year-old Damond Lazenby Jr. of Concord. [KRON4]
- We've been talking about reservoirs filling up all over, and now four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are at over 100% capacity. [KRON4]
- Roughly two dozen vehicles got flat tires on Highway 101 in Redwood City on Monday due to a major pothole in the northbound lanes. [KTVU]
- Mission District comix and graphic novel bookstore and indie publisher Silver Sprocket, on Valencia Street, says it's thankful for its fans and loyal customers for helping move boxes out of its flooded basement after the New Year's Eve flood. [KPIX]
- There is a new, limited-engagement show at Club Fugazi in North Beach (Dear San Francisco is on hiatus until Feb. 10), and it features famed Italian mime and performer Ennio Marchetto. [Hoodline]
- A new report details the scary cloud formation that suddenly "shot up" in the path of a Hawaiian Airlines flight, causing that horrific turbulence and all those injuries on December 18. [New York Times]