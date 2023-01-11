- Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has already been sworn in, but the Alameda County Board of Supervisors has now agreed to pay for a recount of the mayoral election, which was won by only 677 votes. The recount had been called for by the local NAACP chapter, which supported Thao's opponent Loren Taylor, and recent retabulation of ranked-choice votes resulted in a new result in an Oakland school board race. [KTVU / Chronicle]
- A 64-year-old woman was struck and killed Tuesday evening while trying to cross the street in the Mission District. The victim, identified as Wan Mei Tan, was in the intersection when the vehicle that struck her was trying to make a left turn, and the driver remained at the scene. [KRON4]
- It does not look like Oakland will be getting a grant in the first funding round of so-called Mega Grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation for its Waterfront Mobility Project. The city was seeking $182.9 million in the initial round for this project that is linked to the redevelopment of the Howard Terminal site as a new A's stadium and housing complex. [Bay City News]
- A major thoroughfare in Castro Valley, A Street, was severely damage by storm-related landslides. [KPIX]
- King Tides return in 10 days for their second go-round this season, and this could pose more and greater flooding problems in low-lying coastal areas if this storm pattern keeps up. [KRON4]
- Progressives appear to be on track to lead the fractious San Francisco school board, with a 4-3 majority to vote in the next board president. [Chronicle]
- With all the fallen trees causing damage and casualties around the Bay, here's what to look for in a distressed and potentially hazardous tree. [NBC Bay Area]
- Burning Man organizers are suing the U.S. Bureau of Land Management over an agreement to allow a company called Ormat to begin exploratory work to build a geothermal power plant in the Black Rock Desert, in the vicinity of the annual festival. [Chronicle]
Top image: The Great Highway flooded on Tuesday, courtesy of Supervisor Joel Engardio/Twitter