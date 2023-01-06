- Gov. Gavin Newsom was sworn in as governor for another four years on Friday. He used his inaugural address to deliver his characteristic anti-Republican message — and again, the question: Is he running? [Mercury News]
- The Golden State Warriors asked San Francisco’s government to cut the assessed price of its stadium, the Chase Center, from $1.7 billion to $706 million for the 2022 tax year in order to save on taxes. Since the Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors have reportedly filed dozens of similar appeals (in 2020 and 2021) that are still unresolved. [SF Examiner]
- On Wednesday at an East Oakland gas station, a 30-year-old woman pumping gas was reportedly pistol-whipped and carjacked, Oakland police said. The woman had head injuries but is in stable condition, authorities said. [East Bay Times]
- Contra Costa County’s Fire Department rescued one person from the Contra Costa Canal and reportedly couldn’t find another victim, the department said on Twitter. The crew concluded its search after it couldn’t find the second victim. [KRON4]
- Amid the storm, San Francisco’s “adopt a drain” program has been getting a lot of attention on social media, as residents have officially called their adoptees fun nicknames like “Purple Drain,” “Drainmond Green,” “Drain Fonda,” and “Grate Expectations.” [Chronicle]
- Dirk Tolsma, the recent San Francisco steak house Epic Steak chef and co-owner, is opening a new California-inspired Mediterranean restaurant in Oakland called Acre Kitchen & Bar, in the the Rockridge space formerly home to the Oliveto restaurant. [Chronicle]
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images