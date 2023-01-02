- More rain is on tap this week, starting with some showers Monday. The rain today will be light, but some heavier bands of rain will hit the Bay Area starting Wednesday and going through Friday as another atmospheric river sets up, which could, in total, bring 2 to 3 more inches on top of Saturday's near-record-breaking rainfall. [NWS Bay Area / Chronicle]
- Oakland marked its first homicide of 2023 on Sunday, with one man fatally shot outside the Martin Luther King. Jr. branch of the Oakland Public Library at 69th Avenue and International Boulevard. A second man was also shot and wounded. [KTVU]
- 19 residents of an East Bay nursing home had to be evacuated due to flooding on Saturday. Alameda County firefighters assisted with the evacuation at Fern Lodge Inc. Christian Science Nursing Home in Castro Valley. [Chronicle / KTVU]
- Twitter is being sued for non-payment of rent for one of its SF offices. The company is being sued by Columbia Reit - 650 California LLC over $136,260 in back rent owed on the 30th floor of the Hartford Building in the FiDi, where Twitter had leased additional offices outside of its mid-Market headquarters. [KPIX]
- One man was found dead in a submerged vehicle and multiple other drivers were trapped in their cars due to Saturday flooding on State Route 99 south of Sacramento, and they were rescued on Sunday. [KTVU]
- A 'language guide' that circulated at Stanford has been making waves on social media because it discourages the use of innocuous terms like "American" and "brave." [Bay Area News Group]