San Ramon police made quick work of identifying and locating a suspect last weekend following a Christmas Eve viral-video hate-crime incident at an In-N-Out restaurant, and a similar incident targeting AAPI victims the next day.

We learned not long after a TikTok video of the incident surfaced and landed on the local news that an arrest had been made, shortly after the holiday weekend. The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Jordan Douglas Krah of Denver, Colorado.

Now, as KTVU reports, Krah has been charged with a hate crime by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office in connection with the In-N-Out incident. In that incident, Krah allegedly approached friends Arine Kim and Elliot Ha as they were goofing around and filming themselves eating their food.

In a video that Kim later posted to TikTok, Krah can be heard telling the pair that they were "weird homosexuals," and asking Ha if he is Japanese or Korean. When Ha replied "Korean," Krah is heard saying, "So you're Kim Jong Un's boyfriend." He then allegedly made threatening remarks, talking about spitting on them, and then sitting outside in the parking lot looking in at them in a threatening manner for 10 to 15 minutes.

Krah is also being charged with battery for a second incident that allegedly happened on Christmas Day. In that incident, per KTVU, a Filipino family was looking through the windows at Lunardi's Market in Danville when a man identified as Krah approached them, allegedly spat on them, and said, "You guys are gonna vandalize the shop, you're gonna rob the place, I don't trust you guys. Leave. You guys are Filipino idiots."

Victim Abigail Halili described the incident that happened to her and her sisters to KTVU.

"A threat to one ethnic community is a threat to all communities. There is no place for hate crime in Contra Costa County," Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton said in a statement. "I commend the San Ramon Police Department for their response to this incident along with the joint efforts of law enforcement locally and in Colorado."

Krah is reportedly out on bail and has returned to Denver. KTVU reports that Krah had been staying with family in Alamo over the holidays.

As ABC 7 reports, Krah is also faving a vehicular assault charge in Colorado. He is expected to be extradited to California to face the charges here.

Photo via San Ramon police