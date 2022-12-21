- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Congress this evening, making comparisons between Ukraine and Britain during the Blitz. Zelensky said that Ukraine would go through its own war of independence just like the U.S. did, and it would do so "with dignity and success." [New York Times]
- An armed woman barricated herself inside MLK Library on the San Jose State campus Wednesday morning. Luckily, the library was mostly empty and all students are on winter break. [KTVU]
- Oakland has reinstated its mask mandate in all government buildings, amid a rising tide of COVID cases and flu. [Chronicle]
- An Alameda man, 49-year-old Christopher Yorrie, was busted Sunday night for being a porch pirate. [KTVU]
- The Apple Store in Berkeley was targeted by thieves Wednesday morning for the second time in less than a week. [KPIX]
- Humboldt County sees tons of small earthquakes in a year because it sits right next to the Mendocino Triple Junction, a junction of three tectonic plates under the Pacific. [New York Times]
- Tesla is reportedly freezing hiring and conducting widespread layoffs next quarter. [Chronicle]
- Downtown's Bluestem Restaurant & Market (One Yerba Buena Lane), formerly known as Bluestem Brasserie before a pivot to casual service and retail last year, is calling it quits after 11 years. [Chronicle]
