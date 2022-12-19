A dense fog advisory is in effect for the North Bay and East Bay valleys through late morning, with some roadways becoming very hard to navigate. There was also a lot of fog Sunday night. [NWS Bay Area/Twitter]
SF's Union Square was packed Sunday just like in olden times with holiday shoppers, Xmas-light seekers, and people celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. [NBC Bay Area]
Congresswoman Jackie Speier hosted her fourth and final town hall meeting on Sunday in Redwood City before she retires from Congress. [KPIX]
Police in Santa Rosa issued dozens of citations in connection with weekend sideshows, and they arrested a 20-year-old driver who led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen Dodge Charger. [KTVU]
The Board of Supervisors is gearing up for a fight with Mayor London Breed over safe-consumption sites — or "wellness hubs" — and Supervisor Aaron Peskin says there is "legislative guerrilla warfare" to come. [Mission Local]
PG&E is seeking permission from the state Public Utilities Commission to raise rates on customers starting in the second half of 2023, in order to recover $1.36 billion in spending on wildfire safety. [Bay Area News Group]
Without Steph Curry, the Warriors on Sunday beat the Toronto Raptors 126-110, with the help of Jordan Poole shooting a career high of 43 points. [Chronicle]
Several studies are calling out the "imperial" nature of the Supreme Court under Chief Justice John Roberts, suggesting that it is systematically consolidating its own power at the expense of the executive and legislative branches, and lower courts. [New York Times]
