- On Sunday morning, Argentina won the 2022 World Cup in a nail-biter. Hundreds of San Francisco soccer fans gathered at JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park at 7 a.m. to watch the Argentina-France game, which had a final tied score of 3-3, until Argentina won 4-2 in penalty kicks. [SF Examiner]
Hundreds of soccer fans are gathered Sunday morning for the #WorldCup Finals viewing party in Golden Gate Park. (@GoldenGatePark)— KQED News (@KQEDnews) December 18, 2022
Despite the frigid temps, many showed up to watch the final match between Argentina and France.
📸: Daphne Young pic.twitter.com/kaFYAx0xFl
- Police in Oakland are searching for an 11-year-old boy, Zae’yanti Morris, who has reportedly been missing since Thursday night. He is described as a 5’1″, 160-lb., with black hair and brown eyes. [KRON4]
- A second man has been arrested in the Sept. 7 shooting in San Leandro that left a 60-year-old man dead, police say. Both suspects are reportedly former colleagues of the homicide victim at GardaWorld armored truck services, authorities said, who planned to hijack the victim’s vehicle and rob him. [Mercury News]
- A teacher in Napa was arrested Friday for allegedly a ‘lewd act’ on a minor, according to the Napa Valley Unified School District. [KRON4]
- A small group of organizers is now pushing for a car-free “Grand Embarcadero,” following votes to permanently keep vehicles off the east end of John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park and to keep the west side’s Great Highway car-free on the weekends. [Chronicle]
- An SFO-bound United Airlines flight from Mexico City was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after taking off on Saturday after the captain reported that one of the engine’s fuel levels showed the fuel pressure was imbalanced. [ABC7]
Image via Unsplash/Jefferey Eisen.