A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot at Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch in broad daylight on Saturday, the Antioch Police Department said. The Mercury News reported that the teenager, whose name has not been released, was shot several times around 11:20 AM in the park’s eastside parking lot.

He died after being taken to a local hospital, authorities said in a press release. They also stated that another juvenile fled the scene after the shots rang out, and officers later managed to locate the teen at a nearby Walmart, allegedly carrying a loaded gun. KRON4 reported that officers detained him.

UPDATE: @AntiochPolice say they’re working to ID suspects or people of interest in the shooting at Williamson Ranch Park that left 16yo boy dead. 2nd teen who was w/victim when shots were fired from and/or around car ran to @Walmart, where he was detained w/loaded gun, cops say pic.twitter.com/DoMDG8VC2t — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) December 18, 2022

The police statement said that officers’ investigation determined that both the victim and other juvenile arrived at the park on foot and met with another group of people in a dark-colored sedan.

The gunfire began near the sedan, and afterwards, the sedan sped away from the parking lot at 5000 Lone Tree Way.

Several 9-1-1 calls were reportedly made, according to the Mercury News, and officers arrived at the scene to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. They administered first aid until paramedics arrive on the scene.

The case is still under investigation, and so far, no arrests have been made. Police have not released any more details yet.

Image via Google Street View of Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch.