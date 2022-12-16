- The Silicon Valley economy did more than fine during the pandemic, new data shows, with Santa Clara County's GDP showing the largest growth of anywhere in the country. The county's GDP grew 19% between 2019 and 2021, the most of any county with over 500,000 residents, while Austin's Travis County came in second. [Mercury News]
- BART was again experiencing major systemwide delays Friday morning. [KRON4]
- Officials in San Jose are investigating two deaths of homeless people, and possibly a third, as being related to the cold weather. [KRON4]
- Heather Knight reports on the Tenderloin Business Coalition, a group of 135 business owners who are calling on Mayor London Breed to refund their business taxes because their tax money isn't helping improve or clean up their neighborhood. [Chronicle]
- An at-risk 68-year-old woman who went missing from her home in Petaluma on Tuesday turned up Thursday at a Target store in San Francisco, and she is now back home and safe. [NBC Bay Area]
- Historic Union Square area restaurant John's Grill has won a rare settlement from its insurance company in a COVID business-interruption case, and it's sharing the wealth by giving staff bonuses. [SF Standard]
- Around 300 tourists from around the world are stranded in Machu Picchu as Peru's government has plunged into chaos and its national rail line has ceased some operations as a result. [CNN]
