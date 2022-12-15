- You can once again order free at-home COVID-19 tests to be delivered to your doorstep, but you only get four per order this time around. As COVID-19 cases are spiking again heading into the holidays, the Biden administration has authorized more free at-home tests to be delivered directly to your home. Get on it, people! [COVID.gov]
- Someone tried to bring a handgun through the City Hall metal detector on Tuesday, and you better believe that individual was promptly arrested. The suspect is 29-year-old Renee Jefferson, who remains in custody, and Sheriff Paul Miyamoto said in a statement that “Staff followed protocol as trained and safely recovered the firearm.” [SF Standard]
- 117-year-old North Beach jazz bar Savoy Tivoli celebrates its grand reopening today, after being closed for four years for a seismic retrofit. Savoy Tivoli has been on a soft opening the last couple weeks, but the big grand opening celebration runs tonight and all weekend for you to enjoy the glowing palm trees, new hand-crafted art deco lamps, and some jazzy artwork by Jeremy Fish being debuted. [Hoodline]
- The“real” everyday Central Subway service (as opposed to the weekend-only free preview currently underway) has an opening date of Saturday, January 7, and it will have a full connection to the T Third line. [SFMTA]
- We now know who the new owners of the Mission District’s Kilowatt bar will be, and it’s bartenders from Bottom of the Hill and Thee Parkside. [KilowattSF via Facebook]
- In the most spectacularly stupid presidential campaign fundraiser ever, Donald Trump is selling NFTs of himself depicted as comic book characters. [NYTimes]
Image: SF City Hall via Wikimedia Commons