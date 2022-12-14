- David DePape, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi in his home on October 28, will be appearing in state court in San Francisco today for a preliminary hearing. In court, a judge will decide if there is enough evidence to move forward with the case. [KRON4]
- Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is taking responsibility for some controversial moderation decisions in 2020 and says that attacks by Musk and the right-wing mob on his former colleagues "could be dangerous." Dorsey if referring in part to attacks on former Trust & Safety lead Yoel Roth, and he says, "If you want to blame, direct it at me and my actions, or lack thereof." [Bloomberg]
- Natalie Rogers, a Santa Rosa city councilmember, has just been chosen by the council to be the city's new mayor. Rogers, who was elected to the council in 2020, is now the city's first-ever Black mayor. [KTVU]
- Mayor London Breed calls the Police Commission's plan to do away with nine minor infractions for which drivers in SF can be pulled over, saying the traffic stop policy change is "seriously problematic and I do not support it." [Chronicle]
- Meta is being accused in Kenya's high court of helping amplify hate speech in Africa. [Bloomberg]
- Chronicle meteorologist Gerry Diaz suggests that there is a strong chance for a continued wet December through the next two weeks, thanks to several factors holding La Nina at Bay at least for NorCal. [Chronicle]
- The Milwaukee Bucks say they are launching an investigation after a fan sitting near the baseline reportedly said threatening things to Draymond Green while taunting him on the court. [East Bay Times]
Photo: Saketh Garuda