- Cashiers and customer-facing employees at the Union Square Macy’s employees might go on strike before Christmas, over the elimination of full-time work and raises that are frankly microscopic. Yes they could potentially strike before the Christmas, which would certainly upend Mayor Breed’s for everyone to please go shopping en masse at Union Square. [SF Standard]
- Disgraced former crypto executive and ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman Fried’s parents are looking at legal jeopardy too, as the Stanford professors will likely face bankruptcy at a minimum. SBF’s father Joseph Bankman was on the FTX payroll, so that’s likely going to be a problematic issue, and it seems far-fetched that either parent will be doing much teaching at Stanford going forward. [NY Times]
- Palisades Tahoe-owned Alpine Meadows and Olympic Valley are set to open a two-mile long gondola connecting the two resorts on Saturday. The gondola cost $65 million, but will effectively fuse the two resorts into the third-largest ski resort in the United States. [Chronicle]
- The Contra Costa County city of Hercules is about to swear in a 25-year-old mayor, Alex Walker-Griffin. [KPIX]
- 89-year-old senator Dianne Feinstein insists she won't step down before the end of term ends in 2024. [LA Times]
- The Man in the High Castle star Rich Ting has been named the grand marshall of the 2023 SF Lunar New Year Parade. [Examiner]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist