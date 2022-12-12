- A rock slide along southbound Highway 101 in Marin County caused a major traffic headache early this morning, and damaged at least one car. The rocks fell around 4:30 a.m. just past Rodeo Avenue in Sausalito, and all southbound lanes were back open by 7 a.m. [Marin IJ / KPIX / KRON4]
- A good deal of snow fell on Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County on Saturday and Sunday. Also, the Sierra saw four to five more feet of snow from the weekend's storms. [KTVU]
- Rainfall totals varied widely across the Bay Area over the weekend, with many locations getting two or more inches, but some parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains and Big Sur coast saw over eight. Central San Francisco saw 1.35 inches total, while 1.85 inches fell at SFO. [Bay Area News Group]
- A man on pre-trial release in Santa Rosa on firearms charges, 37-year-old Nicholas Hayes, was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and re-arrested Saturday. [KRON4]
- Some UC academic workers were returning to work Monday after ending their strike over pay, however teaching assistants who help teach undergraduate classes remain on strike. [New York Times]
- Twitter Blue did indeed relaunch today, a couple days after it was ostensibly supposed to, and as rumored, the price for iPhone users is $11 because of App Store fees. [Reuters]
- NY Mag has broken down the "Twitter Files" non-event, and concluded while it was not revelatory regarding Twitter's earlier perceived political biases, " The project offers overwhelming evidence that Twitter’s current management is using the platform to promote tendentious, partisan narratives and conservative misinformation." [NY Mag]
Photo: AlertWildfire/PG&E