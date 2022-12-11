- A truck driver was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter early Sunday morning after a deadly collision in San Jose. The man reportedly crashed his vehicle into a pole, injuring three passengers, one of whom succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. [KPIX]
- A boy has died after a shooting Friday night in East Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department (OPD). One other man was reportedly injured. [KRON4]
- Eight big rig trucks — none of which appeared to be attached to trailers — mysteriously caught on fire around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning in a West Oakland lot, according to the Oakland Fire Department. Officials are investigating. [Mercury News]
- This weekend, the Warriors retired basketball legend and Bay Area native Bill Russell’s jersey number before their game against the Boston Celtics. Russell had led the Celtics to 11 titles during his career, although the Warriors pulled ahead yesterday. [Mercury News]
- E-cigarette company Juul has settled thousands of lawsuits and has been ordered to pay billions of dollars to more than 1,400 school districts, cities, and counties, including to the San Francisco Unified School District. [SFUSD]
- As the University of California’s academic workers’ strike approaches one month, the UC system and its striking workers announced they will enter private mediation this week. [KPIX]
- The cold and the rain didn’t stop SantaCon’s revelers from donning Santa outfits, drinking, and taking over the Marina on Saturday. [Chronicle]
