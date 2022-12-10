- If you haven’t looked outside yet, a powerful storm has descended upon the Bay Area, bringing wind, heavy rains, and flood warnings. Officials are also warning residents to cancel their Tahoe travel plans for the weekend, saying that predicted snowfall will make mountain travel “dangerous to near impossible.” [Chronicle]
- Wastewater surveillance in Santa Clara County finds COVID levels spiking there, too. A similar spike was recorded in the last two weeks in SF, and UCSF's Dr. Bob Wachter, says the number of COVID patients at the hospital there has doubled to 30. [KTVU / Bay Area News Group]
- Even though the SF Giants weren’t able to snag hometown hero Aaron Judge in his free agency, the team signed a different Northern California native, Mitch Haniger (No. 15 on the Seattle Mariners), who joins with a three-year, $43.5 million deal. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Contra Costa Sheriff Department briefly told residents of an Oakley neighborhood to stay inside and close their windows and doors closed due to a "hazardous chemicals emergency" on Friday night. [KTVU]
- An unidentified man was found dead on the Bay Fair BART platform of an apparent overdose early Saturday morning, according to BART Police. [KRON 4]
- A San Francisco public health program that provides guaranteed income to pregnant Black women will expand to soon-to-be-mothers across California, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced this week. [ABC 7]
- San Mateo is facing an unprecedented political crisis this week, when newly elected City Council members Rob Newsom and Lisa Diaz Nash refused to elect a new mayor and deputy mayor for the first time in 128 years. [Bay Area News Group]
Image via Unsplash/Nick Hicks.