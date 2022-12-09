- An Eggo waffle factory in San Jose has been ordered to pay approximately $85,000 following criminal charges of releasing ammonia gas and failing to report it last year. No injuries among employees were reported at the time, although the toxic gas can cause severe injury or death. [CBS]
- In two separate incidents this week, two different men allegedly entered Alameda High School, disturbing current students. One suspect, a former student, was removed from the campus for “acting erratically” by the Alameda Fire Department CARE Team, while the other, who fled campus after allegedly asking a female student to kiss him, was later arrested in Oakland for multiple crimes, including possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation. [SFGate]
- As Richmond Mayor Tom Butt nears the end of his term, he has been using discretionary funds to pay a full year of rent for about nine unhoused families up-front. He has enough to pay for one more before the end of the year, he now says. [ABC 7]
- Elton John announced Friday that he is leaving Twitter, citing the social media platform’s new policies that he says “will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.” He joins a growing list of departing celebrities, including Whoopi Goldberg, Shonda Rhimes, Jack White, Trent Reznor, and Toni Braxton. [CNN]
- In more Twitter news, three top members of the company’s Trust & Safety Council quit Thursday, also over objections to new owner Elon Musk’s new policies. Musk quickly tweeted about it, prompting Twitter founder Jack Dorsey to tweet his disagreement. [KRON]
- In light of the recent city decision to make Slow Streets permanent, SFMTA says it will begin to make Lake Street a permanent Slow Street — but it will be "weather permitting," so residents will likely not make progress amid this weekend’s rainy forecast. [SFMTA]
